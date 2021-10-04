Busy week planned at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre
Mansfield Spiritualist Centre has a busy week of events lined up.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 8:00 am
Upcoming events at the centre, on Dallas Street in Mansfield town centre, include a demonstration of mediumship, with Danny Lewis, from Sheffield, on Wednesday, October 6, starting at 7.30pm.
On Thursday, October 7, at 7.30pm, there is a healing service, while on Saturday, October 9, from 10am-noon, there is a healing drop-in session.
On Sunday, October 10, at 6.30pm, Mary Patman, from Shirebrook, will be leading a divine service.