Busy week planned at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre has a busy week of events lined up.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 4th October 2021, 8:00 am

Upcoming events at the centre, on Dallas Street in Mansfield town centre, include a demonstration of mediumship, with Danny Lewis, from Sheffield, on Wednesday, October 6, starting at 7.30pm.

On Thursday, October 7, at 7.30pm, there is a healing service, while on Saturday, October 9, from 10am-noon, there is a healing drop-in session.

On Sunday, October 10, at 6.30pm, Mary Patman, from Shirebrook, will be leading a divine service.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

