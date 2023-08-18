News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Boobie-Q, a charity fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now at Maun View care home

Maun view care home in Mansfield invited friends, family, and the community of Mansfield to the care home’s charity fundraising event in aid of ‘Breast Cancer Now’
By Alexander ShawContributor
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read

The event, which took place on Wednesday the 9th of August, welcomed two talented entertainers providing a variety of fun and fabulosity throughout the day. During the afternoon, attendees joined in a raffle bursting with fantastic prizes, a barbeque buffet and booze bar, and a star guest who braved the shave for charity.

Together, the community and families raised a grand total of £942.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home expressed their respect, adoration and appreciation to the brave and selfless resident Marnie, who completed the shave, all to raise money for a fantastic cause.

Marnie at Maun View braving the shave for charityMarnie at Maun View braving the shave for charity
Marnie at Maun View braving the shave for charity
Most Popular

    Home Manager of Maun View care home, Sam Bernard, said: “We want to say a huge thank you and give unimaginable amounts of respect, adoration and appreciation to our brave and selfless resident Marnie, who was adamant that she was going to do her bit and have her head shaved for the cause. What a woman! (And she looks gorgeous without hair.)

    A huge thank you also needs to be said to all the staff and relatives who helped make the day such a huge success! We couldn't do things like the boobie-q or be such a happy home without you all.”

    For more information on Maun View care home, please visit: https://www.runwoodhomes.co.uk/care-homes/care-homes-nottinghamshire/maun-view-care-home-mansfield.

    Related topics:Breast CancerMansfield