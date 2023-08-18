Boobie-Q, a charity fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now at Maun View care home
The event, which took place on Wednesday the 9th of August, welcomed two talented entertainers providing a variety of fun and fabulosity throughout the day. During the afternoon, attendees joined in a raffle bursting with fantastic prizes, a barbeque buffet and booze bar, and a star guest who braved the shave for charity.
Together, the community and families raised a grand total of £942.
The home expressed their respect, adoration and appreciation to the brave and selfless resident Marnie, who completed the shave, all to raise money for a fantastic cause.
Home Manager of Maun View care home, Sam Bernard, said: “We want to say a huge thank you and give unimaginable amounts of respect, adoration and appreciation to our brave and selfless resident Marnie, who was adamant that she was going to do her bit and have her head shaved for the cause. What a woman! (And she looks gorgeous without hair.)
A huge thank you also needs to be said to all the staff and relatives who helped make the day such a huge success! We couldn't do things like the boobie-q or be such a happy home without you all.”
For more information on Maun View care home, please visit: https://www.runwoodhomes.co.uk/care-homes/care-homes-nottinghamshire/maun-view-care-home-mansfield.