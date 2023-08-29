Bellway provides team prize and fencing for Newark Half Marathon

The housebuilder, which is building new homes at The Foresters at Middlebeck to the south of the town, supplied temporary fencing to help the organisers manage the crowds and provided £100 for the running club team prize at the DB Wood Newark Half Marathon on Sunday 13 August.

The team prize was awarded to the first four finishers of a running club – including one female runner – with the fastest cumulative time, which this year went to Newark Athletic Club.

Race headquarters for the event was Sconce and Devon Park, with the 13km route starting in Hawton Road and heading out in a loop to the south of Newark.

Cody Lynch, Ernie Clarke, Kenny Lattimore and Cathy Clarke at the Newark Half Marathon event

Cathy Clarke, one of the event organisers, said: “The day was a great success and provided a great family day out for the locals. Our race is planned, organised and managed completely by volunteers who have a passion for running.

“On behalf of the Newark Half Marathon organising committee, I would like to thank Bellway for their support this year. It was a massive help to have extra security at the event to control the crowds as well as prize money sponsorship. It’s sponsorship from large businesses such as Bellway that gives us the extra boost to put on such an amazing event.”

Kenny Lattimore, Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “As we’re building new homes at The Foresters at Middlebeck in Newark, we reached out to the organisers of the Newark Half Marathon to see how we could get involved in supporting this well-established local event.

“The Newark Half Marathon is a much-anticipated race which, as well as encouraging running and fitness, also raises a considerable amount of money for local charities and organisations.

Runners of the Newark Half Marathon started the 13km route in Hawton Road

“So we were more than happy to provide additional security fencing and fund the £100 team prize.

“We’d like to congratulate every half marathon runner who took part and the organisers and volunteers for working so hard to make this a successful and enjoyable event.”

Bellway is launching the third phase of The Foresters at Middlebeck on 9 September. The popularity of the first two phases at the development underlines the strong demand for new homes in the area and an additional 104 properties will be built in phase three to meet the needs of local housebuyers.