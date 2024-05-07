Battle of Britain flypast lined up to thrill the crowds at the Nottinghamshire County Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A plane, a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane, will appear in the skies above the Newark Showground on Saturday (May 11) as part of the day’s entertainment.

The planes are two of the most popular members of the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which is based at RAF Coningsbury and was set up to commemorate those who have died while serving their country.

A Spitfire and Hurricane flew over the show last year and this time they are due at around 3.24pm, subject to aircraft availability and weather.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight operates six Spitfires and two Hurricanes alongside other much-loved aircraft, including a C47 Dakota and its Avro Lancaster, and its aircraft can be seen in the skies all over the UK from May to September each year, appearing at State occasions, air shows and public events.

From the many thousands of Spitfires and Hurricanes that were built to aid Britain’s war effort in the 1940s, there are now only 60 Spitfires left flying and just 12 Hurricanes.

Elizabeth Halsall, organiser of the Nottinghamshire County Show, said: “We have had RAF flypasts for the past two years and we know from the feedback we get just how popular they are.

“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome the Spitfire and Hurricane back again this year, weather and availability permitting, and we’re sure that they will provide a standout moment during what is promising to be a very memorable show.”

Among the other attractions during the day will be performances from the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, the Young Farmers Clubs’ lawnmower race and gun dog displays.

There is also a family-friendly dog show, miniature donkeys, a countryside skills area, a community zone, and a Make, Bake and Grow contest, showcasing rural crafts.

Organisers are also expecting a bumper entry in the livestock competitions, with sheep, goats, pigs and cattle all vying for best-in-show rosettes, including, new for this year, Highland Cattle.

