All you need to know about play centres in Nottinghamshire Mums and dads - looking for inspiration to keep your child amused when the sun is sulking? How about checking out a play centre in Nottinghamshire or maybe one of these activities? 1. Play Mania, Mansfield Kids can race their pals down four-lane and two-lane slides or scramble across a rope bridge. A ball pool and slide provide fun for toddlers. 2. Pirate's Play, Party and Laser Centre, Sherwood A two-lane slide, rope bridge and car track are the treats in store for older children while toddlers can have fun in the ball pond or on a slide. 3. Freestyle Indoor Trampolne Park and soft play, Kirkby in Ashfield All the family can have fun here with 140 interconnected trampolines, a dodgeball arena and a giant slide, inflatables, soft play toys and a ball pit. 4. SQUIGGLES Playden, Hucknall Your little treasures can burn off energy on a slide, in the ball pit and climb aboard ride-on toys.