'Abundance of activities' promised at Ashfield School of Boxing's family fun day

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield polcing team said: “Come and join our partners at the Ashfield School Of Boxing at their Family Fun Day.

“There will be an abundance of activities along with plenty of food and drink available throughout.”

Members of the force’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team will also be in attendance so come down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Nottinghamshire Police's Ashfield Operation Reacher team are due to be in attendance.

Attractions include: Queen of Desserts bus; Shooting Stars glitter tattoos and face painting; gladiator bash; penalty shoot-out; bouncy castle and rodeo bull; Fudge With Love; nail painting by Imperial Beauty; stalls including bric-a-brac, tombola and crafts; food and drink; and the chance to ‘wet the coaches’ in the stocks.

The event takes place at Mansfield Hosiery Mills Sports and Social Club on Sunday, July 31, from noon until 10pm.