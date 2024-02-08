A showcase of leading lights from the arts to feature at ‘Expo’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Friday 23 February, those interested in the creative arts will have the chance to meet with creative gurus and experts in product design, illustration, 3D design and fashion while enjoying a whole host of related talks and demonstrations.

Taking place in the Create Theatre at the Derby Road campus, the event is free and includes a buffet lunch. It’s open to anyone with an interest in the sector, or for those wishing to pursue a career in the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests will be able to speak to current students and talk to them about the skills they’ve learnt on the programmes at the college at the event, which runs from 9.30am-4.30pm.

Most Popular

A lively mix of creatives are set to speak at Create Expo

Guests include Stacey Ray who is a lead user experience designer whose creative background spans games, robotic AI software, film platforms and game toolkits. Stacey, who was once a creative arts student at the college, is also a lead podcaster behind the UX Guide: To The Galaxy podcast.

Sam Morgan of Frame 4 will be on hand to speak to guests about his work as a 3D multimedia artist and the work he has done for film, VFX, commercials and games. Sam will run through his career which has seen him work for ITV and King’s College London.

Fashion, branding and marketing specialist Jonny Ogarr will bring over 30 years of experience to the stage, running through his multi-scale visual communication projects in fashion, art, print, fabric, web and multimedia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illustrator Hannah Sawtell will speak of her work as a freelance illustrator and her recent MA in Children’s Book Illustration which she studied at the Cambridge School of Art. Hannah will bring her passion for observing and experimenting in sketchbooks, while reflecting on the commissioned projects she has done for the likes of The National Trust, Nottingham Castle Trust, the National Justice Museum and The Arts Council.

Tickets are now available for Create Expo 2024

Finally, Dan Sollis, the founder of Digital Distortion, will cover his 25 years’ experience working in digital visual effects and animation. Dan’s projects include the post-production and on-set supervision on the Unlucky Traveller opening film for the COP27 conference, and the titles and animation for the upcoming feature documentary Borrowed Time: Lennon’s Last Decade.

To discover more about the event and to read more about the guest speakers, visit Create Theatre online at https://www.createtheatre.co.uk/Whats-On.aspx