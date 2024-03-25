A new type of pamper party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mini Brow and Beauty Spa Parties Studio (located on the third floor) opened in November 2023 in addition to its original beauty studio downstairs that specialises in Brows and microblading.

Making a new name in the world of spa party's, mini spa parties suitable for children aged 5-12 years old is available to book for Saturdays and Sundays via the website, and is sure to be a brilliant way for little ones to celebrate a birthday or special occasion. Simply select 'spa party enquiry' and you will be booked to view the magical studio where it all takes place allowing you to discuss your special event within a 30 minute complimentary slot.

Children can expect to be welcomed by a lovely, friendly team, in a beautifully pristine clean space where hygiene plays a top priority. Parents can choose from 3 delightful party packages-each designed to include a mixture of wonderful mini treatments & games. The mixture of pampering and play is sure to be an enchanting & imaginative experience for children to enjoy with their friends!

a pedicure station fit for a princess

All parties can be tailored at the time of booking to suit requirements with the 'Optional Extras Menu'. It is simple to add more sparkle to the party with add-ons including a visit from a princess of choice, goodie bags, with refreshments to choose from such as the light up donut wall, and the super cute cupcake corner, can all be added to your package to make the party extra special for your little ones.