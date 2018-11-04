Tickets go on sale for Russell Howard’s Nottingham date later this week - and here’s how you can get hold of them

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (November 8) to see top comedian Russell Howard when he returns to the area as part of his biggest globe-spanning stand-up tour to date.

Russell will be at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Thursday, September 26, next year.

Hot on the heels of his critically-acclaimed hit Sky One show The Russell Howard Hour, and his global smash Netflix special Recalibrate, Russell is to head back on stage where he belongs, making sense of a world that’s spinning out of control. It’s time for Respite.

Russell begins the trip with a nationwide arena tour including two shows at London’s Wembley Arena in autumn 2019, during which he will perform ‘in the round’ wherever possible. Breaking the record for the biggest ever stand-up show in China on his last tour, he returns to play Shanghai and Beijing in 2020.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday, November 8, priced at £40.10 (price listed with admin and facility fee included).

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/russell-howard via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.