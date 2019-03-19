Spectacular show Gibbon comes to Deda in Derby

Déda in Derby presents Gibbon, a circus-style exploration of human behaviours through the art of juggling, which should wow audience members of all ages later this month.

It can be seen at the Chapel Street venue on Saturday, March 30.

Forget Vincent and Flavia; the only dancing duo you need to remember this month is Patfield and Triguero and this performance will show you why.

Make sure you join Gandini Juggling Company for a thought-provoking, wildly original, juggling-infused performance that will linger long in the memory.

This style of dance encourages its audience to explore connections between human behaviours and the ‘cycle of nature’. With a hint of humour and slight absurdity, it is nothing like you have ever seen before.

The piece is choreographed and performed by Chris Patfield and José Triguero, who have been performing together since graduating the National Centre for Circus Arts.

Partially developed in Déda during a residency in September 2017, Gibbon is a worthy follow on from Sigma, which Gandini Juggling brought to the Derby venue last autumn.

The narrative is formed by the execution of hypnotic patterns and juggling movement sequences.

The pair question notions surrounding affection, violence, co-operation and personal space.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions). The performance is recommended for those aged eight and over.

For tickets, call the box office on 01332 370911.

Alternatively, you can click here for more details.