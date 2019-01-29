See QI star Sandi as National Trevor tour reaches the RCH

Sandi Toksvig, host of QI and The Great British Bake Off, is bringing her live tour to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on February 7.

She realises some people harbour an ambition to be a national treasure but, following a misunderstanding with a friend, has decided instead to become a National Trevor – half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster.

In her National Trevor show, you can expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quickfire Q&A and a quiz. Don’t expect tap-dancing, leotards or a forward roll.

