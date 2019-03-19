See kids’ favourite The Tiger Who Came To Tea at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month

Family favourite The Tiger Who Came To Tea hits the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre on March 26 and 27.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger.

Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos.

