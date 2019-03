An Evening With The Hairy Bikers is taking place at the Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 17.

National treasures Si King and Dave Myers, aka The Hairy Bikers, bring their nationwide tour to the area.

With their irresistible enthusiasm, An Evening With The Hairy Bikers will be an epic night of cooking and conversation for their many fans to enjoy.

For availability, call the box office on 0115 9895555.