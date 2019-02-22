Oh, what’s occurring? Gavin and Stacey’s Gwen set for Mansfield pantomime stint

Fans of BBC comedy Gavin and Stacey are in for a treat this Christmas as Melanie Walters swaps Wales for her magic wand and heads to Mansfield Palace Theatre.

The actress, best known for playing Gwen West in the BAFTA winning TV series, will don the wand as she takes on the role of the Fairy Godmother for this year’s pantomime Cinderella.

Actress Melanie, who has taken on the roll before for pantomime performances, says she has “heard wonderful things” about the Mansfield crowd.

She said: “The Fairy Godmother is a delightful part to play because she grants wishes and what more can you ask for at Christmas?

“I’ve heard from so many people that Mansfield Palace is a lovely theatre with a brilliant audience. Panto is great fun for all the family and I can’t wait.”

Joining Melanie as the lead role of Cinderella is Olivia Birchenough, and young families will recognise Olivia for her infectious smile as presenter on Channel 5’s Milkshake!

Olivia, who has played Cinderella three times - including winning Best Leading Female for at the 2017 Great British Pantomime Awards - said she is excited to take on the role again.

She said: “I am so excited to be spending Christmas in Mansfield in my seventh pantomime for UK productions.”

As the theatre has already announced, funny man Adam Moss will be back in Mansfield by popular demand, this time in the role of Buttons.

After having a hand in reworking parts of Snow White last year, Adam can’t wait to get his hands on this year’s script and add his trademark ‘Mossy mayhem’.

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs panto coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre, pictured is Adam Moss as Muddles

He said: “This year marks my 30th year in show business which is hard to believe considering I’m only 37!

“What better way to celebrate than being back in Mansfield for one of their favourite pantomimes, Cinderella?

“I can’t wait to get started and have so many ideas up my sleeve to make it another show to remember.”

Completing the casting line up are Jamie Morris and Tarot Joseph who promise to bring an extensive range of outrageous yet glamorous costumes to their roles as the Ugly Sisters.

They said: “Panto is our favourite time of year. Seeing families enjoying the magic of live theatre, possibly for the first time, is great.

“We love the cheers, the boos, and mostly the laughter.”

Melanie, Olivia, Jamie and Tarot all starred in Cinderella together during the 2017/18 pantomime season.

With almost 20 per cent of tickets already sold, the theatre is urging customers to book early if they want to secure certain seats or performances.

To book tickets call 01623 633133 or book online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk.