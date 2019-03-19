Mansfield and Clipstone venues to host the play Who Killed Edwina Beer? later this week

Under The Headstocks will be performing Who Killed Edwina Beer? at two venues in the area later this week.

You can see the play, by local writer Alan Dawson, and presented in conjunction with Clipstone Regeneration Group, at The Black Bull, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, on March 22-23, from 7.45pm, plus Clipstone Welfare, on March 23, at 2pm.

It’s 2022 and Stags have just signed Dele Alli and are playing in the Champions League under manager Ryan Giggs.

Unfortunately for the villagers of Clipstone, the bulldozers are moving in to flatten the pit tips around Vicar Water Country Park. Is the community strong enough to resist?

Back in the 1980s with a back drop of 80s music, what is coal face worker, Mick’s secret and what will become of his son, Dean, a gay man living in a tough coal mining community.

Tickets are on sale at venues at £6. To reserve tickets call 07900 571737 or email thetownsman@hotmail.com