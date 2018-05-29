Laughs galore in Under The Headstocks’ forthcoming latest production

Under the Headstocks Drama Group are performing OFSTED Fred, a farce written by local writer, Alan Dawson, at The Black Bull pub, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, from 7.30pm, on June 22-23.

St Cuthbert’s are having an OFSTED inspection and with the new maniacal headteacher, Fred, played by Matthew Lamb, at the helm, things are going drastically wrong.

The lead OFSTED Inspector, Janice Breaker, played by Sandy Edwards-Walsh, is an old adversary of Fred’s and she would like no better than to see one of his schools into special measures.

As ever it will be a fun evening with Under the Headstocks and school puddings will be available during the interval.

Tickets are £6 and are available at the Black Bull or reserve tickets on 07900 571737 or thetownsman@hotmail.com

Pudding must be pre-ordered and are £3.50.

All profits for the production will go to Prostate Cancer UK.