Interview: 60 Seconds With... Palace Panto star Michael Chance

It’s time for another 60s Seconds With... feature, this time with Michael Chance, who is playing the King in Jack and the Beanstalk at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

The acclaimed production for all the family is running until January 7 and for ticket availability you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Is this your first visit to Mansfield?

No, I was here for the last Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime in 2012.

What is your usual daily routine and how does the panto schedule differ?

I don’t have a daily routine as every day is different, that’s what I love about being an actor.

Tell us about the character you are playing…

The King is Princess Jill’s father… when he remembers who she is!

What fun-fact might people not know about you? (Such as your ‘party trick’ or unusual pet…)

I am related to the poet William Wordsworth.

Can you give us any gossip on your fellow cast?! (For a family-friendly audience!)

Now that would be telling!

What would be your dream theatre role? Who would you love to work alongside?

I’d love to play anybody in a Noel Coward comedy alongside Dame Judi Dench.

Who is the most famous person in your phone/following you on social media?

Maureen Lipman.

What is your guilty pleasure? (For example, a cheesy song, unhealthy food, etc)

KFC Zinger Tower burgers!

Tell us your best joke? (Or give an example of a prank you have played on someone…)

Donald Trump!

Where will you be spending Christmas Day this year? Who with?

With my mum in Yorkshire.

What are you most looking forward to about panto/Christmas/spending time in Mansfield?

Staying in the best digs I’ve ever had.

What is your message to anyone who hasn’t bought tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk yet?!

If you miss it, you’ll be sorry!