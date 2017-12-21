INTERVIEW: 60 Seconds with Palace panto star Clare Maynard

Clare Maynard is playing Princess Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

She is the latest star from the production to feature in the 60 Seconds With.... interview.

Mansfield Palace Theatre

Is this your first visit to Mansfield?

Yes.

What is your usual daily routine and how do you think the panto schedule differs?

I never have a daily routine, it’s always different, so I’m looking forward to some kind of routine or schedule!

Tell us about the character you are playing…

Jill is a princess with a feisty side, she can look after herself, but ultimately needs a lot of help from Jack.

What fun fact might people not know about you? (Such as your ‘party trick’ or unusual pet…)

I can roller skate really really really well!

Can you give us any gossip on your fellow cast? (for a family-friendly audience)

My lips are sealed!

What would be your dream theatre role? Who would you love to work alongside?

Elpheba in Wicked with Channing Tatum as my leading man Fiero!

Who is the most famous person in your phone/following you on social media?

David Walliams follows me on Instagram.

What is your guilty pleasure? (For example, a cheesy song, unhealthy food, etc)

Wine and thai food.

Tell us your best joke? (Or give an example of a prank you have played on someone…)

What’s ET short for? Because he only has little legs!

Where will you be spending Christmas Day this year? Who with?

In Newcastle with all of my family.

What are you most looking forward to about panto/Christmas/spending time in Mansfield?

I’m looking forward to performing every day and spending Christmas day with my family for the first time in years.

What is your message to anyone who hasn’t bought tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk yet?

Hurry up!

Jack and the Beanstalk can be seen at Mansfield Palace Theatre until January 7. For ticket availability, call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk