Handmade festive fun as show is performed at Mansfield Central Library

The Twelve Birds of Christmas is to be performed by Nottinghamshire-based HandMade Theatre, on Saturday, December 9, at Mansfield Central Library.

Enrol in Hatchling College and join our three eggcentric bird professors as we count down The Twelve Birds of Christmas.

The traditional song has been given a special birdy twist in this eggstraordinary hands-on show that is filled with fun facts, stories, songs and puppetry sure to get the whole family twittering with eggcitement.

The show is back by popular demand can be seen from 12noon.

Tickets can be booked at http://www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk/ShowInformation.aspx?id=128061634

For more on the show and the theatre company, go to http://handmadetheatre.co.uk/