Get your tickets later this week to see comic Whitehall’s Nottingham shows

Award-winning comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall has announced his biggest UK and Ireland arena tour ever for 2019, with the brand-new show, Jack Whitehall: Stood Up.

The tour includes a visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham for two shows on November 27 and 28.

Tickets to see him will go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 22, with prices ranging from £23.60 to £197.20. All prices listed include admin and facility fee.

Following two complete sell out arena tours; Jack Whitehall Gets Around in 2014 and Jack Whitehall: At Large in 2017, which premiered on Netflix, JACK WHITEHALL: STOOD UP promises to be the most hilarious yet from one of comedy’s most electric talents. A joy to watch on stage and a comedian who is firmly on the road to becoming a global megastar, this show is not to be missed.

Jack Whitehall said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be going back out on the road. There’s no feeling like standing up on stage in front of an arena full of strangers, and still being able to hear your dad heckle you.”

Most recently seen in Lasse Hallstrom’s movie The Nutcracker And The Four Realms opposite Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman, Jack is also set to star in Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which is currently in production and will be released in 2020.

Widely celebrated for his hit show, Travels With My Father (of which Season two premiered on Netflix in Autumn 2018), this year he will also star in Good Omens (Amazon) opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen and Series 2 of Bounty Hunters opposite Rosie Perez for Sky (UK).

Tickets can be purchased online from 10am on Friday at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/jack-whitehall or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.