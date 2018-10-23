Competition: Tickets up for grabs to see Blyth Players perform Blackadder Goes Forth

Blyth Players are to perform the hugely popular Blackadder Goes Forth at Barnby Memorial Hall, Blyth, from November 8-10.

We have teamed up with Blyth Players to offer a pair of tickets to see the production, which will see audiences take a trip back 100 years to perform this famous tale, to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.

Set in the trenches on the Western Front, Blackadder Goes Forth was originally written for BBC TV in 1989 by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton. It is to be directed here by Adam Betts and Andrew Robinson. The production is for those aged 12 and over.

Blyth Players will be performing three episodes from the popular BBC TV comedy series including the iconic last episode Goodbyeee. Adapted for the stage, it places the recurring characters of Blackadder, Baldrick and George in a trench in Flanders during World War One, and follows their various doomed attempts to escape from the trenches to avoid certain death under the misguided command of General Melchett.

Tickets to see Blackadder Goes Forth are £10. Call 07784 916250.

However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our competition, answer the following question correctly: Name the actor who played Edmund Blackadder in the TV series.

Email your answer, name, address and daytime number to: steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk with ‘Blackadder’ in the subject line. The prize is supplied by the promoter, and you MUST agree on your entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you win. Please indicate which performance you would prefer to attend.

The first correct entry drawn after noon on November 1 will win the prize. Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on our website. The editor’s decision is final.