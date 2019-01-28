Broken leg causes Salonga Nottingham show has been rescheduled

A broken leg sustained while skiing in Japan has resulted in Lea Salonga having to postpone her UK tour.

The singer and actress, star of the musical Miss Saigon, was due to appear at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on March 5 but this date has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 10, starting at 7.30pm.

Lea Salonga said: “I want to thank all the friends and fans for your supportive and encouraging messages since my fall on the slopes.

“I’ll be at home resting and healing for the next few weeks but I can’t wait to get back to the UK and see you all this summer! I’m so grateful to everyone who has made quickly rescheduling my first UK tour possible!”

All tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

For customer enquiries, please contact the ticket sales manager on 0115 989 5555.