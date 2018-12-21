A right royal treat at the Royal Concert Hall with Redknapp

Tickets are on sale now to see football legend Harry Redknapp appearing at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall next year.

An Evening With Harry Redknapp takes place on Monday, October 7, from 7.30pm, and sees the former boss of Spurs, West Ham, Portsmouth and others - not to mention the recently crowned king of the jungle on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - talking about his life in football - and beyond.

Tickets are £30 plus £80 VIP packages. For more, see www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.