The White Lotus series 3 will come to an end in just a few hours 😱

The White Lotus’ dramatic finale is finally here.

After weeks of simmering tension it has reached a boiling point.

But how will the trip to Thailand end?

Just eight weeks after we first checked in, The White Lotus’ trip to Thailand is set to come to a dramatic conclusion. The show has almost caught back up to the shooting that opened the season - and viewers will finally find out what happened.

HBO’s acclaimed satirical dark anthology is bringing the curtain down on its longest series so far. The highly anticipated finale will finally arrive in just a matter of hours.

But what time is the episode out and who is in the cast? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in The White Lotus cast for season 3?

The White Lotus season three premieres on February 16. | HBO

Once again, the HBO show has reshuffled the cast for its third series with a whole host of new famous faces checking in to The White Lotus. This time they’ve travelled to Thailand for sun, sea and full-moon parties.

Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries are the only actors who return from previous seasons of The White Lotus. Natasha returns as Belinda Lindsey from the first series, while Jon Gries is back as Greg Hunt from the first and second seasons (under a new name).

The main cast includes:

Leslie Bibb - Kate Bohr

Carrie Coon - Laurie Duffy

Michelle Monaghan - Jaclyn Lemon

Walton Goggins - Rick Hatchett

Aimee Lou Wood - Chelsea

Sarah Catherine Hook - Piper Ratliff

Jason Isaacs - Timothy Ratliff

Sam Nivola - Lochlan Ratliff

Parker Posey - Victoria Ratliff

Patrick Schwarzenegger - Saxon Ratliff

Lalisa Manobal - Thidapon "Mook" Sornsin

Tayme Thapthimthong - Gaitok

Lek Patravadi - Sritala Hollinger

Natasha Rothwell - Belinda Lindsey

Jon Gries as "Gary" / Greg Hunt

Recurring cast

Nicholas Duvernay - Zion Lindsey

Arnas Fedaravicius - Valentin

Christian Friedel - Fabian

Dom Hetrakul - Pornchai

Charlotte Le Bon - Chloe

Morgana O'Reilly - Pam

Shalini Peiris - Amrita

Scott Glenn - Jim Hollinger

Julian Kostov - Aleksei

Yuri Kolokolnikov - Vlad

Suthichai Yoon - Luang Por Teera

Yothin Udomsanti - Lek

Sam Rothwell has had a guest role in the season - starting with episode five ‘Full-Moon Party’.

What time is The White Lotus out?

Like the rest of the season, the series finale of The White Lotus will be broadcast in the US and UK at the same time - although it may not be the most convenient time for British viewers. HBO is airing the third season of The White Lotus at the same time each Sunday including today (April 6).

It will once again air at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT - and expect the same for the remaining episodes. For British viewers this will work out at 2am on Monday morning (April 7).

Sky Atlantic will broadcast it again at the far more reasonable time of 9pm on Monday evening.

How to watch The White Lotus season three?

The show is being broadcast on HBO in America. It will also stream on Max at the same time as it airs on TV (9pm ET/ 6pm PT).

On this side of the pond, The White Lotus is on Sky Atlantic and can also be watched on the streaming service Now TV. It will be available on catch up for Sky Atlantic subscribers.

