Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors US cast includes a British royal and more 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors fans are in for a real treat tonight as the final of the UK version is set to air. And after the winner is crowned, the BBC is adding the third season of The Traitors US on iPlayer.

The first five episodes will arrive today (January 24) and the remaining will be released weekly after that. The first two seasons are also available to watch on iPlayer - along with the Australian and New Zealand versions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remind yourself of the rules for the British final before it airs this evening. And see how much money they could win.