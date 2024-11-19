Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You won’t have to wait until next Christmas to see The Pogues hit the road 🎸

The Pogues have announced a series of live performances set to take place in Spring 2025.

The band are set to perform in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Brixton and Newcastle as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'Rum Sodomy & the Lash.'

Here’s when The Pogues are set to perform in 2025 and how you can avoid missing out on tickets.

Celebrated Irish group The Pogues are set to tour the United Kingdom in 2025, on the 40th anniversary of their celebrated album 'Rum Sodomy & the Lash.'

With the band almost synonymous this time of year, thanks to their Christmas favourite “Fairytale of New York,” the group have decided to wait until the Spring months next year before embarking on a whistle-stop tour of the country, giving ample time for all of us to thaw out.

The Pogues have announced their first headline UK tour in 13 years is set to take place in Spring 2025. | Getty Images

The shows will see the group perform their sophomore album in full, coupled with B-sides and rarities that emanated from those initial recording sessions and marks not only the group’s first UK headline tour in 13 years, but their first performance since the death of Shane McGowan in 2023.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, the band revealed in the press release for the shows: "After the uproarious bash which was the 40th anniversary of our first record, 'Red Roses for Me', in 2024, we wanted to do it again, but with 'Rum Sodomy & the Lash.'"

So when can you catch The Pogues in 2025 during their anniversary tour?

Where are The Pogues performing on their 2025 UK tour?

The Pogues are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates in the new year:

When can I get tickets to see The Pogues performing on their 2025 UK tour?

Presale access

With the shows taking place across a number of O2 affiliated venues, those who have access to O2 Priority will be able to book tickets from November 20 2024.

General ticket sales

The remaining number of tickets available to see The Pogues on their 2025 UK tour will then go on sale on November 22 2024 through Ticketmaster UK.

Will you be going to see The Pogues on their 2025 UK tour and do you have fond memories of the album they are celebrating? Let us know your thoughts about this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.