The Masked Singer’s semi-final timings have been confirmed 📺

ITV has confirmed the start time for The Masked Singer this weekend.

Between the FA Cup and Six Nations, you might wonder if it will be moved.

But here’s when it will start on Saturday night.

The semi-final of The Masked Singer will take place in just a matter of hours. Five remaining stars will take to the stage in a bid to make it to the grand finale next week.

Seven of the contestants have been unmasked so far - here’s the full list. The series saw a massive shake-up as Rita Ora left the judging panel and was replaced with a Love Island star.

But what time will The Masked Singer be on TV tonight? Here’s all you need to know:

Introduced in the Christmas Special back in late 2024, Giant Joel was unmasked in the first episode of this season. It was revealed that Olympic legend Mo Farah was under the mask | ITV

When is The Masked Singer semi-final on?

The penultimate episode of this year’s edition of The Masked Singer will take place today (February 8). It is due to start at 7pm - the same time as the previous week.

Audiences are reminded that the episode will run until 8.30pm, including ad-breaks. It will be followed by The 1% Club.

What channel is The Masked Singer on?

The show has aired on ITV1 since its launch back in 2020, as a spin-off of the original America version. Now in its sixth series, it continues to be broadcast on ITV1 - and will also be available on demand via ITVX.

Viewers can catch up with the previous episodes from earlier in the season right now. Before the competition reaches the pointy end.