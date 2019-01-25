The Illegal Eagles take it to the limit in recreating the sound of the Eagles

Top tribute band The Illegal Eagles promise stunning vocals, tight harmonies and awesome guitar riffs on their 2019 tour.

They are internationally renowned for their ability to recreate the Eagles sound with both flair and authenticity.

Their latest production delivers all of the Eagles’ classic hits including Hotel California, Take it to the Limit, Life in the Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Desperado and many more!

The Illegal Eagles play at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on February 2 and at Buxton Opera House on February 3.

Tickets for Nottingham are priced from £22 to £28. Call 0115 989 5555 or book online click here

Tickets for Buxton cost £27.50. Call 01298 72190 or book online click here