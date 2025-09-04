Find out who left The Great British Baking Show in the first episode - as it arrives on Netflix 🚨🍰

Netflix is releasing the first episode of The Great British Baking Show.

The 2025 series is finally set to arrive in the US.

But who is the first baker to leave the tent?

Spoilers for The Great British Baking Show Collection 13 episode 1. Don’t read if you haven’t watched the episode.

Days after it was released in the UK, the brand new series of The Great British Baking Show is finally set to arrive on Netflix. The 2025 edition of the show will come out weekly once again.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are casting their eyes over a fresh batch of bakers in the famous tent. Meet the hopefuls for this year’s edition of the beloved show here.

Remind yourself of when episodes will be available on Netflix. Having made its debut in the UK earlier this week, it has been confirmed which baker left the show first.

Who left The Great British Baking Show this week?

The Great British Bake Off. is back, with Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Photo: Channel 4/Love Productions.

Final warning: spoilers for the first episode of The Great British Baking Show collection 13 will follow. Don’t read any further if you haven’t watched the episode yet.

The week saw the bakers take on three challenges. Tom, Pau Man, and Hassan struggled in the technical bake, and it put them in a spot of bother - they finished 12, 11, and 10 in the challenge, respectively. Hassan had also had a struggle in the signature bake with his Swiss Roll not coming out as he had planned - putting him in a bit of danger.

Paul and Prue also said Leighton was at risk heading into the signature bake - after not impressing in the signature.

The showstopper saw Toby fail to impress again, despite winning the technical. Leighton’s cake also had some serious flaws.

However, after the first showstopper of the season, despite serving up a better cake in the final challenge, it was not enough to save Hassan. He became the first to leave, despite being the favourite to win with bookies before the show .

Who was Star Baker this week?

Before the elimination took place, the first star baker of the season was announced. Tom had impressed in the signature, but then struggled in the technical. Iain likewise started strong but had a wobble in the middle challenge.

Iain’s showstopper impressed, while Nataliia’s tribute to her home country of Ukraine also stood out. Jessika was labelled an “immediate icon” by fans and also impressed in the first episode.

Like Iain, Tom turned things around in the showstopper and impressed with his geological creation.

However, it was Nataliia who was named Star Baker in week one.

What were the challenges on Bake Off this week?

For the brand new season, Bake Off started out with an oldie but a goodie. It was Cake Week and I’m sure it probably set your stomach rumbling!

The new batch of amateurs faced the usual three tests: the signature bake, the technical bake, and the showstopper. It gave the bakers plenty of opportunity to impress.

First they had to produce a Swiss roll with an inlay design before working out how to make fondant fancies in the technical. The last challenge of the week was the showstopper and they had to make a stunning landscape cake.

What did you think of the result this week? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

