The Great British Bake Off is ready to serve up a brand new episode on Channel 4. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be casting their discerning eyes over the bakers’ creations in biscuit week tonight (September 9).

The hosts have been confirmed for the latest edition of the show as well. It comes after rumours that Noel Fielding would drop out - but those were quickly quashed.

But who are the early favourites to be in the running to win The Great British Bake Off and who is being backed to go home? Gambling.com has issued the verdict.

1 . Hassan - eliminated Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo Sales

2 . Nataliia - 8/1 The first person to win Star Baker in this year's edition of GBBO, Nataliia has impressed early doors. She has the longest odds to be eliminated next at 8/1, via Gambling.com. Nataliia is also 13/8 to win currently | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo Sales

3 . Tom - 7/1 Tom was another baker who impressed in week one - and if not for his struggles in the technical, he might have won star baker. He is 7/1 to be eliminated next, via Gambling.com | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo Sales