Who is favourite to win The Great British Bake Off? Early series 16 odds

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 19:15 BST

The Great British Bake Off has an early favourite for series 16 🍰😍

The Great British Bake Off is ready to serve up a brand new episode on Channel 4. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be casting their discerning eyes over the bakers’ creations in biscuit week tonight (September 9).

The 12 amateurs who will be stepping into the famous tent have been revealed - including a self-declared ‘yeastie boy’. One of the contestants is hoping to make series history by securing a ‘show first’.

Remind yourself who was the first baker to leave the tent. Recap all the action from last week’s episode.

Personalise your daily news with NationalWorld - sign up here.

The hosts have been confirmed for the latest edition of the show as well. It comes after rumours that Noel Fielding would drop out - but those were quickly quashed.

Channel 4 has confirmed the challenges that the bakers will face this week. The show will continue with biscuit week - and find out when it will start.

But who are the early favourites to be in the running to win The Great British Bake Off and who is being backed to go home? Gambling.com has issued the verdict.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2.

1. Hassan - eliminated

Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Photo Sales
The first person to win Star Baker in this year's edition of GBBO, Nataliia has impressed early doors. She has the longest odds to be eliminated next at 8/1, via Gambling.com. Nataliia is also 13/8 to win currently

2. Nataliia - 8/1

The first person to win Star Baker in this year's edition of GBBO, Nataliia has impressed early doors. She has the longest odds to be eliminated next at 8/1, via Gambling.com. Nataliia is also 13/8 to win currently | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Photo Sales
Tom was another baker who impressed in week one - and if not for his struggles in the technical, he might have won star baker. He is 7/1 to be eliminated next, via Gambling.com

3. Tom - 7/1

Tom was another baker who impressed in week one - and if not for his struggles in the technical, he might have won star baker. He is 7/1 to be eliminated next, via Gambling.com | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Photo Sales
Jessika was labelled an 'immediate icon' by viewers during episode one. She has long odds to be eliminated next on GBBO. Jessika is 6/1 to go home this week, via Gambling.com.

4. Jessika - 6/1

Jessika was labelled an 'immediate icon' by viewers during episode one. She has long odds to be eliminated next on GBBO. Jessika is 6/1 to go home this week, via Gambling.com. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVChannel 4Great British Bake Off
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice