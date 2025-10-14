GBBO fans think its latest twist was ‘unnecessary’ 🍰📺

It is meringue week on Bake Off and there was a twist.

The bakers faced a very different technical challenge.

And viewers were left questioning the choice.

Don’t shop on an empty stomach goes the old saying. However, it might need to be updated for when The Great British Bake Off is on.

Channel 4’s long-running cookery competition has taken over Tuesday nights this autumn but it might leave you craving something sweet. Especially during the latest episode as the bakers took on meringues tonight (October 14).

However, viewers were quick to question the latest twist to the beloved baking show. It saw the format of the technical change-up yet again.

Bake Off fans quiz ‘unnecessary’ twist in week 7

Prue Leith is a judge for GBBO series 16 | Channel 4/ Love Productions

For the second time this season, The Great British Bake Off unveiled a twist to the technical challenge. The bakers had a staggered start and finish for making the soufflé.

After the reveal of the technical challenge twist, one viewer wrote: “The staggered technical is so unnecessary I don't get it.” Another echoed: “Frightening staggered start. What cruelty will they come up with next?”

One viewer was not a fan of them having to make soufflés declaring them "pretentious" food. Another described the challenge as “cruel”.

Plenty of other viewers were left with a craving for sweet treats during the episode. One wrote: “Why don't I have the ingredients to make a lemon meringue pie? This show is lethal, I just want to eat whatever they're making.”

Another said: “Just polished off some delicious meringue nests in honour of the first ever meringue week.”

