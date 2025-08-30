The Great British Bake Off is back soon - but can you watch the old episodes? 👀🍰

The Great British Bake Off will be back in a few days.

Channel 4 has confirmed the start date for the 2025 season.

But how can you catch-up on the old episodes?

A brand new season of The Great British Bake Off will kick-off in just a few days. Channel 4 has confirmed the start date and it is so close you can almost taste it.

The 12 amateur bakers who will be putting their skills to the test in the tent have been revealed. It includes a self-declared ‘yeastie boy’ - meet them all here.

Before the new series begins in a matter of days, you might be feeling like catching-up on some of the classic seasons. Perhaps from the old BBC days or the more recent Channel 4 seasons.

But how can you watch the older episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

When did the Great British Bake Off first start on TV?

The Great British Bake Off Series 16 contestants (back row, left to right) Toby, Nadia, Aaron, Leighton, Jessika, Jasmine, Hassan and Lesley; and (front row, left to right) Tom, Pui Man, Iain and Nataliia. Credit: Channel 4/Love Productions/PA Wire

The show is heading into its 16th series, if you can believe it. Where does the time go?

GBBO first debuted on BBC Two more than 15 years ago. The first batch of episodes began on August 17, 2010 and it has been a firm fixture on the television calendar ever since.

Every single year since 2010, a brand new season of The Great British Bake Off has aired. It has also been followed by spin-offs including a professional version, junior version and celebrity version.

How to watch classic episodes of The Great British Bake Off?

Now, this is a bit of a complicated answer due to production changes during the run of Great British Bake Off. If you remember the show originally aired on BBC - with Mary Berry, Sue and Mel and Paul Hollywood.

However after its seventh season in 2016, Great British Bake Off made the shock move to rival Channel 4 for its eighth series and has remained on the channel ever since.

So if you want to watch any of the most recent prior seasons of the hit show (8-15) you can find them on Channel 4 (the on-demand service previously called All 4). But if you want to watch the BBC era season it is a little bit trickier.

The first seven series of Bake Off are no longer available on BBC iPlayer. If you are really eager to watch the Mary Berry/ Mel & Sue days, the seasons can be purchased to watch on Amazon’s Prime Video episodes starting at £1.89 each or £9.99 for a whole season - although season one is currently £4.99.

Meanwhile, across the pond in the United States, our American neighbours can watch The Great British Baking Show (as it is called over there) on Netflix. If you have a VPN, you may be able to switch your Netflix over to the US and watch old episodes.

