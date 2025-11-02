The Game of Wool is set to be hosted by Olympic legend Tom Daley

The Game of Wool is about to begin.

Tom Daley is hosting Channel 4’s new show.

But which amateur knitter will come out on top?

Grab your needles, untangle that ball of yarn, because a new knitting show is coming to Channel 4. The Game of Wool is set to begin and you won’t want to miss it.

Tom Daley is on hosting duties, having swapped the Olympic diving pool for the world of knitting. Even during his professional diving career, the gold medal winner regularly shared his love for it and showed off his creations on social media.

But who will be competing in the very first season of the show? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Game of Wool on TV today?

The Game of Wool contestants | Jamie Simpson/ Channel 4

Taking up a prime Sunday night slot on Channel 4, The Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter is finally set to begin. Announced nearly a year ago, the show is set to kick off its first season this evening (November 2).

The show will start at 8pm and is due to last for approximately an hour. It is due to finish at around 9pm, according to the schedule.

The preview for the first episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Tom Daley presents a knitting challenge, in which 10 amateur contestants put their skills to the test to impress judges Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell.

“In the first episode, the knitters must re-invent the classic Fair Isle design in a modern tank top. After this, they are split into two teams to knit on an epic scale - a full-sized, fully stitched sofa.”

Who are the contestants on The Game of Wool?

For its debut season, the knitting show will have ten contestants. They will be competing across a series of challenges over the coming weeks:

Holger - 55, London

Gordon - 47, East Ayrshire

Lydia - 32, Hertfordshire

Dipti - 42, Nottingham

Tracy - 63, London

Ailsa - 30, North Ayrshire

Meadow - 18, Belfast

Isaac - 23, Milton Keynes

Simon - 42, Kent

Stephanie - 65, Derby

Who hosts The Game of Wool?

Former Olympic gold medal winner and Celebrity Traitors contestant, Tom Daley is on hosting duties for this new Channel 4 show. He will present The Game of Wool.

Speaking after he was announced as the host, Tom said: “I am very excited, and slightly nervous, to be taking on my first ever hosting role on a project that encompasses everything I’m passionate about.

“I adore all things knitting and encourage everyone to pick up some knitting needles and give it a go! I cannot wait to see the creations our knitters will weave together, and hope this inspires people at home to get involved too!”