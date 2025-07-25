Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore star in The Assassin 📺

British TV legend Keeley Hawes has a new show on Prime Video.

The Line of Duty favourite is returning to the world of thrillers.

But who else is in the cast of The Assassin?

A thrilling new series starring Keeley Hawes is arriving on Prime Video just in time for the weekend. The Assassin revolves around an estranged mother and son who are forced to go on the run together.

The six-part show debuts on the streaming service today (July 25). It was created by the minds behind The Missing and Baptiste, which has me sold on it completely.

Keeley Hawes is not the only big name TV star who will be appearing in The Assassin. Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Assassin out on Prime Video?

Keeley Hawes in The Assassin on Prime Video | Prime Video

The six-part series is being released on Amazon’s streaming service today (July 25). Viewers don’t have to wait to find out what happens - and you can binge it all in one weekend.

It is quite the stacked weekend on streaming as the long-awaited sequel to Happy Gilmore is also arriving. If the weather is looking a bit sketchy for you, here are two perfect reasons to stay indoors.

Prime Video usually releases shows at 8am British time. All six episodes of The Assassin will drop at the same time.

What to expect from The Assassin?

The synopsis via Prime Video reads: “Secluded on a remote Greek island, retired assassin Julie (Keeley Hawes) has a somewhat thorny reunion with her estranged son, Edward (Freddie Highmore), visiting from England. Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother.

“But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together.”

Who is in the cast of The Assassin?

Freddie Highmore in The Assassin | Prime Video

As previously mentioned, the show features Keeley Hawes along with Freddie Highmore. He has been more recently seen in American TV including Bates Motel and The Good Doctor - which concluded last year.

British viewers will likely recognise Hawes from her turn as Lindsay Denton - among many other shows. She was most recently in Miss Austen on BBC earlier in the year.

The cast also includes: Gina Gershon, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jack Davenport, Alan Dale, Gerald Kyd, Devon Terrell, Richard Dormer, David Dencik, Soroush Helali, Mohamed Chahrour and Ali Fardi.

