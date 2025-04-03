The Apprentice will crown its series 19 winner in just two weeks time. There are only three episodes left in the series - with the highly anticipated interview stage set to take place in seven days' time.

Recent weeks have seen the show raise the stakes with a series of double firings, which has cut the candidates to just seven. The show is celebrating 20 years on TV - having made its debut back in February 2005, if you can believe it.

But as we head towards the final weeks of the show - and the much anticipated interview stage - you might be wondering who is the favourite to be fired next. Gambling.com has named the favourite to win - and who is most likely to go home in week ten.

1 . Emma Rothwell - fired in task one Online gift store owner Emma, 29, will not be winning The Apprentice in 2025. She was fired at the end of the first task. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Aoibheann Walsh - fired in task two Hair and beauty salon owner Aoibheann, 36, is another who will not be winning The Apprentice in Series 19. She was fired after the second task in 2025. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Carlo Brancati - fired in task three Oh Carlo. The hair transplant consultant did not have the best of time on the show and it was a bit of a miracle he even made it to task three. But the 37-year-old was fired at the end of the third task and will not be winning The Apprentice in 2025. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales