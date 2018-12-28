Sutton ramblers end the year with latest Derbyshire walk

Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club members will be out and about on Sunday, December 30, for a walk from Matlock to Cromford.

The club continues its popular fortnightly winter rambles programme with a picturesque 11.5 mile linear ramble. Please note that there will be a much shorter easier walk option.

The walk starts above Matlock at Upper Lumsdale and descends the magical Lumsdale valley following Bentley Brook down to Matlock Green. You will then follow the riverside footpath along the River Derwent beneath Pic Tor. Then there is a climb up to High Tor where those taking part will be rewarded with spectacular views, weather permitting.

The more adventurous may wish to tackle Giddy Edge before descending to Matlock Bath where refreshments and toilets are available.

From here there will be two choices:

1. Main group takes high level route to Cromford. with a stiff climb from the A6

or

2. A steady walk back along the A6 to Cromford.

All those taking part will pick up the coach at Cromford Meadows, opposite Arkwright Mill for a 4.30pm departure home.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from outside the Asda store on Stockwell Gate in Mansfield at 9.30am.

There are other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £10, accompanied juniors free. For further information, please ring 01623 796396 or 07580403471 or visit www.suttonramblingclub.com