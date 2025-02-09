Super Bowl 2025: who are the commentators on ITV and Sky? Pundit line-up
- The Super Bowl will be on free-to-air TV in the UK.
- It will be broadcast on ITV as well as on Sky Sports.
- UK viewers will get to hear the commentary from the US.
The Super Bowl will be live for fans to watch in the UK tonight. Viewers will have the choice of ITV or Sky Sports this evening.
Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans in a bid to complete the coveted ‘three-peat’. Taylor Swift is expected to be in the crowd and bookies are offering odds on how often she will appear on screen.
Kendrick Lamar is performing the halftime show at the Super Bowl this year. A week after his hit song Not Like Us swept the Grammys.
But no matter whether you pick Sky Sports or ITV, you might be wondering which voices you are hearing. Here’s all you need to know:
Who are the Super Bowl commentators for 2025?
British audiences will hear the commentary from the US - whether they watch it on ITV or Sky Sports. Former NFL legend Tom Brady will be an analyst for the game alongside Kevin Burkhardt who will be calling it play-by-play.
You will also occasionally hear the voice of rules analyst Mike Pereira, when he is called upon following a key refereeing decision. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting from the sidelines during the game.
How much does Tom Brady get paid by Fox?
According to NBC Sports, the seven-time Super Bowl champion signed an eye-watering deal with Fox when he agreed to be an analyst. His ten year contract will see him earn a reported $375 million - not bad work if you can get it.
Who are the UK presenters for the Super Bowl?
For ITV’s broadcast, Craig Doyle will be the host and he will be joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora and retired NFL player Jason Bell - who used to have an NFL show on the BBC.
Sky has announced that long-time presenter Neil Reynolds will be joined by former defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will also be part of the punditry team alongside former Buffalo Bills coach Phoebe Schecter.
Let me know your predictions for the Super Bowl? Let me know your pick: [email protected].