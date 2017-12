Families can enjoy an enchanting storytelling experience at Bolsover Castle in the run-up to Christmas.

They can meet Santa who will recount some magical tales of Christmas past before handing out some festive treats.

An Audience with Father Christmas runs on December 15, 16 and 23.

Tickets £10.80 (adult), £10.50 (child), £9.70 (concession). Go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/bolsover