Stage version of An Officer and a Gentleman tours to Sheffield and Nottingham

New musical An Officer and a Gentleman is based on the 1982 Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere.

On tour to Sheffield Lyceum from June 4 to 9 and Nottingham Theatre Royal from July 23 to 28, the show tells the story of Zack Mayo who is in training to become a US Navy pilot.

Zack rolls into boot camp with a swagger where Sergeant Foley doesn’t make life easy for him. When Zack falls for local girl Paula Pokrifki and tragedy befalls his friend, Zack realises the importance of love and friendship and finds the courage to be himself and win the heart of the woman he loves. It’s only then he can truly become both an officer and a gentleman.

The musical includes the hit song from the movie Up Where We Belong along with 80s’ classics such as Girls Just Want to Have Fun and Material Girl and features one of the most iconic romantic scenes ever portrayed on screen. Cast members include West End favourites Jonny Fines (Annie), Ray Shell (Starlight Express), and Olivier Award nominee Emma Williams (Half A Sixpence). An Officer and a Gentleman was one of the highest grossest movies of all time. Sheffield tickets are priced from £25, call 0114 789789 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk; Nottingham tickets from £20, call 0115 989 5555 or go to www.trch.co.uk Photo by Manuel Harlan