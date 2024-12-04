You are safe to listen to Christmas music now 🎅🎄

Spotify Wrapped has finally dropped for 2024.

Your favourite artists and songs have been revealed.

But when does it start tracking for 2025.

After what has felt like an agonising wait, Spotify Wrapped has finally dropped for 2024. Revealing all your favourite songs and also the most popular tracks around the globe.

With Christmas around the corner, you might be wondering if your listening habits over the final few weeks of the year will influence your round-up next year. Or the same may be true if you are thinking about firing up a guilty pleasure or two.

Spotify is fairly tight-lipped about the tracking period of its Wrapped round-ups, but there are a few things we are certain on. Here’s all you need to know:

When does Spotify Wrapped start tracking for 2025?

If you are finding your fingers hovering over the Christmas playlist, preparing to hit play and keep it on loop over the coming weeks, you might suddenly fear that it could impact your Wrapped round-up in 12 months time. Fortunately, Spotify does not track your listening habits for December.

The counting period for 2025 will start in January - so you can have a few guilt free weeks of listening to anything you want. Just remember that when the clock ticks over to midnight on New Year’s Day, Spotify will be tracking you again very soon.

Does Spotify Wrapped tracking period end in October?

It had long been a sort of urban myth of sorts - for lack of a better word - that Spotify Wrapped tracking ended after Halloween. I know I thought that myself for many years.

But the streaming giant has emphatically shot that down multiple times in the last couple of years. The counting continues into November, but how far exactly remains murky.

What did you think of Spotify Wrapped this year? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].