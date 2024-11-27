Getty Images

There is a way to beat the queues and secure tickets for Sam Fender’s UK tour

Sam Fender has added three new UK dates to his People Watching tour, which begins next week in Dublin.

The tour is set to head across Europe and the USA and Fender has added another London Stadium date on 6 June 2025, plus two shows at Newcastle’s St James Park on 12 and 14 June at the end of the tour next year.

Tickets for all three new shows will go on general sale at 9am on Friday 29 November but fans can secure hospitality tickets via official seller Seat Unique early from Thursday 28 November here. The trick to beat the queue means fans can get early tickets for the London date.

Those who want to wait for general sale can get tickets on Ticketmaster when the sale goes live.

Fender’s world tour, named People Watching, will actually begin in Dublin on 2 December, followed by dates in Leeds, Manchester, London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle. He will then head to the US before returning for the three extra UK dates next year.

Tickets are on sale for all of the December dates but most of the venues are showing extremely limited availability for the tour. Prices for general sale tickets start from around £65 for the arena tours, rising to £85 for the best seats. Hopsitality tickets start from around £99 for the December dates.

The full UK dates are:

2nd Dec 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena

4th Dec 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

6th Dec 2024 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

7th Dec 2024 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

10th Dec 2024 – London, The O2

12th Dec 2024 – London, The O2

13th Dec 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

16th Dec 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17th Dec 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20th Dec 2024 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

6th Jun 2025 — London, London Stadium

12th Jun 2025 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, St James Park

14th Jun 2025 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, St James Park