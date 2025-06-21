Quantum of Solace is on TV this weekend - but who is in the cast? 🕵️‍♀️

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quantum of Solace is set to be broadcast on TV this weekend.

It was the second 007 film to feature Daniel Craig.

But who else was in the cast of the classic movie?

James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of film and Daniel Craig made quite the impression when taking on the role. Across five movies and 15 years he put his own spin on the legendary spy.

One of his first outings as 007 is set to be broadcast on terrestrial TV this weekend. Quantum of Solace has secured a prime Saturday night slot on ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumours continue to swirl around who will take on the mantle of James Bond next, following Craig’s final film in 2021. But while you wait, why not re-watch one of the more modern films in the franchise.

Here’s all you need to know:

When is Quantum of Solace on TV?

Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace which began production during the 2008 Hollywood writers' strike.

The 22nd Bond film - and second with Daniel Craig as 007 - will be broadcast tonight (June 21) on ITV. It is set to begin at 8pm and will run for around 2 hours, including adverts.

Who is in the cast of Quantum of Solace?

It has been 17 years since the film first came out in cinemas, so you might have forgotten who was in the movie - outside of Daniel Craig of course. The cast includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Craig - James Bond

Olga Kurylenko - Camille Montes

Mathieu Amalric - Dominic Greene

Giancarlo Giannini - René Mathis

Gemma Arterton - Strawberry Fields

Anatole Taubman - Elvis

Jesper Christensen - Mr. White

David Harbour - Gregg Beam

Rory Kinnear - Bill Tanner

Tim Pigott-Smith as the British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs

Joaquín Cosío - General Medrano

Jeffrey Wright - Felix Leiter

Judi Dench - M

Fernando Guillén Cuervo - Carlos

Paul Ritter - Guy Haines

Neil Jackson - Edmund Slate

Simon Kassianides - Yusef Kabira

Stana Katic - Corrine Veneau

Glenn Foster - Craig Mitchell

Oona Chaplin - Perla de las Dunas's receptionist

Lucrezia Lante della Rovere - Gemma

Jesús Ochoa - Lieutenant Orso

The film also featured appearances from fellow directors Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón - the latter played a helicopter pilot. Del Toro lent his voice to multiple roles.

You might have spotted actors who you’ve become far more familiar with in the years since you last watched the movie. Not least of all David Harbour, who will return for the final season of Stranger Things later this year.

What is Quantum of Solace about?

The synopsis for the film, via Radio Times , reads: “Following betrayal by his lover, secret agent James Bond embarks upon a globe-trotting mission to discover the truth. Soon, 007 comes into contact with the shadowy Quantum organisation, whose intentions are decidedly sinister…”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.