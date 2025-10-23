The Pride of Britain Awards will be on TV tonight - but how can you watch?

The Pride of Britain Awards are here for 2025.

The very best of this country will be celebrated.

But how can you tune in for it?

An annual ceremony celebrating the best this country has to offer is set to be televised tonight. The Pride of Britain Awards took place earlier in the week, but it will be broadcast very soon.

First launched back in 1999, it has been televised every year since the turn of the millennium. The event itself took place on Monday (October 20), but viewers at home can tune in this evening.

But how can you watch it and which channel is it on? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Pride of Britain Awards on TV?

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo host the Pride of Britain | ITV/ Reach Plc

The broadcast of this year’s ceremony is set to take place tonight (October 23). Radio Times explains that it “celebrates the nation's unsung heroes and their inspiring stories of courage, selflessness and heroism”.

Pride of Britain Awards is due to start at 8pm and the coverage will run for just over two hours. It is due to finish at 10.05pm this evening.

Which channel is the Pride of Britain Awards on?

ITV (and STV in Scotland) will once again be the home of the TV coverage of the ceremony. It has been the broadcaster for the Pride of Britain Awards since 2000, a quarter of a century ago.

This year’s ceremony took place at Grosvenor House Hotel, which has hosted it since 2021.

Who are the hosts for the awards?

Carol Vorderman has been a presenter for the awards since they began back in 1999, even before it was televised. She will have a co-host again this year in the form of Ashley Banjo.

The duo have presented it together since 2023, with Banjo having previously been a roving reporter for ITV at the event. And there will be plenty of celebrities taking part in the ceremony in 2025.

The line-up includes Margot Robbie, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Michael Sheen - as well as plenty more. Westlife will also be performing at the ceremony.

