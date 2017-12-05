Panto time at Nottingham Theatre Royal

This year’s festive pantomime Beauty and the Beast opens at Nottingham Theatre Royal this weekend.
uch-loved actress, TV star, ex-Loose Women presenter, and Nottingham native, Sherrie Hewson leads the cast as Mrs Potty.
She is joined by fellow TV star Ben Richards plus Theatre Royal panto favourites Ben Nickless and Andrew Ryan.
The show runs from Saturday, December 9 to January 14
Tickets and show times are at http://bit.ly/2pTJXp9
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.