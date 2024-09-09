As Oasis dominate the UK music this week, here’s their most popular tracks on Spotify. 🎵

Oasis have returned to the top of the UK album charts two weeks after announcing their long awaited reunion.

“Definitely Maybe” stormed back to the top of the charts this week, toppling Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short ‘n’ Sweet.”

The Gallagher brothers have also seen two other releases enter the top ten of the UK album chart, but what’s their most streamed songs on Spotify currently?

It’s been a rollercoaster fortnight for Liam and Noel Gallagher since they announced their long-anticipated reunion shows taking place in 2025.

While the brothers have had to contend with fans and later the UK government looking into Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model, they are also celebrating renewed success on the UK album chart, with their 1995 breakthrough album, “Definitely Maybe,” returning to the top of the chart.

That’s not the only Oasis record to re-enter the album charts after the last week of sales and streams; “Time Flies,” a retrospective of the band’s work between 1994 and 1999 entered the top ten at #3 while “(What’s The Story) Morning Glory” reentered the chart in the #4 spot.

Digitally, the band have found renewed success across the world, with Kworb demonstrating that as of writing, “(What’s The Story) Morning Glory” is second on the UK Apple Music charts, “Definitely Maybe” in third and even later efforts “Heathen Chemistry” and “Be Here Now” entering the top 40.

But albums aside, what has been Oasis’ overwhelmingly successful single on streaming services? We once again looked at Kworb, who aggregate streaming numbers of a series of high-profile services, to find out what songs on Spotify are continuing the Oasi-ssance.

Oasis on Spotify: top ten streamed tracks since announcement

No surprises that Oasis’ most streamed track on Spotify according to Kworb is their monstrous hit “Wonderwall,” with over 2 million streams and counting. The closest competitor to the single comes in the form of another cut from “(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?” with “Don’t Look Back In Anger” and “Champagne Supernova” coming in second and third respectively.

Oasis songs on Spotify: current top ten

Wonderwall (2,085,620,893)

Don't Look Back In Anger (920,619,467)

Champagne Supernova (415,655,428)

Stop Crying Your Heart Out (369,833,495)

Live Forever (280,133,806)

Could Oasis end up on the singles chart once again before the end of 2024?

Well look at the UK streaming charts, there is a possibility that more than one single could once again reenter the UK top 40. Already, “Live Forever” and “Don’t Look Back In Anger” landed on last week’s singles chats at #8 and #9 respectively, while “Wonderwall” appeared in 11th position.

There were also three other tracks that “would” have appeared inside the top 20, according to one commenter on the UK single chart’s page, but due to a limit of three tracks being imposed by the chart system, “Champagne Supernova,” “She’s Electric” and “Supersonic” all did solid numbers digitally, but were omitted from the official chart.

Are you looking forward to more Oasis entering the UK music charts, or like others commenting on the UK single chart page, do you think the band’s reunion is verging on annoying rather than celebratory? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.