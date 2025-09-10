Duskbloods Nintendo Switch 2 poster | Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed the date of its next showcase.

It will focus on games coming to Switch 1 and Switch 2.

But when exactly will it take place?

Nintendo has announced the date for its next major showcase. Fans will get a look at what is coming next to the gaming giant’s flagship consoles.

The direct is set to highlight titles coming to both the original Switch as well as the 2025 follow-up the Switch 2. Among the previously announced games due in the near future include Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Kirby Air Riders, and Metroid Prime 4.

But what exactly can you expect from the showcase? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next Nintendo Direct?

After weeks of rumours, the gaming giant took to its new app Nintendo Today! to announce its latest showcase. Since launching it earlier in the year, the application has been used to give updates on the Legends of Zelda movie and of course to confirm dates of events.

The latest Nintendo Direct is due to take place on Friday (September 12). It comes after last month’s Kirby Air Riders direct and an Indie showcase.

It is due to start at 2pm British time, which is 9am ET/ 6am PT for American viewers.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct?

It will be live on Nintendo’s YouTube channel - find it here . You can set a reminder by hitting the little bell icon.

The showcase will be live across Nintendo’s extensive YouTube pages, such as Nintendo UK.

What to expect from the Nintendo Direct?

Announcing it, Nintendo said: “Join us on Sept 12 for a Nintendo Direct! Tune in for roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games.”

Previously announced games that are just around the corner include Metroid Prime 4, which does not yet have a release date. As well as Kirby Air Riders and Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

