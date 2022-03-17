Eastwood pub to host 12-day real ale festival with beers from around the world

The Lady Chatterley on Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

The Lady Chatterley on Nottingham Road will host the festival from Wednesday, March 30, to Sunday, April 10 inclusive.

The selection will include beers from overseas brewers in Australia, USA and Italy. There are also beers from Orkney and Jersey.

Among the festival collection are vegan, as well as gluten-free beers.

The festival line-up includes Rooster’s Tenderfoot, Sambrook’s Tomahawk and Orkney Dragonhead.

A number of the beers will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries, spices and rye in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.10 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Rooster’s Tenderfoot, Sambrook’s Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead, Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Birrificio Foglie D’Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy), Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).

Pub manager Kim Dean said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money.

“Customers will be able to sample three one-third of a pint beers for the price of a pint.”