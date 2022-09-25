TUDUM , Netflix’s global, virtual fan event concluded this weekend and among some of the big announcements that took place, one of the highlights was the announcement of a prequel to their popular series Bridgerton .

Queen Charlotte is set before the first series of the historical-romance based on the novels of Julia Quinn , which charts the trials and tribulations of the character during the Regency period in England as eight close-knit siblings from the powerful Bridgerton family seek love

Shonda Rhimes serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer, with Tom Verica as director and executive producer and Betsy Beers is also an executive producer.

The announcement of the prequel in the realm of the Bridgerton-verse follows the cast of series 3 of the Netflix series discussing what they can expect from the Lady Whistledown chronicle of the season.

What is Netflix’s new series Queen Charlotte about?

Queen Charlotte chronicles the early years of Queen Charlotte from the main Bridgerton series and her ascent to power and notoriety.

A young Queen Charlotte in this new timeline will be the main focus of the show which Netflix have said “tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton.’”

Who stars in Netflix’s new series Queen Charlotte?

Portraying the young Queen Charlotte will be India Amarteifio , who Line of Duty fans will know well for her portrayal of Sophie Huntley and more recently as Maya Roebuck in The Tunnel .

Golda Rosheuvel will reprise her role as the older Queen Charlotte in the new prequel series, as will Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

When is Netflix’s new series Queen Charlotte released?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be released on Netflix on September 24, 2022.

