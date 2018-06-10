Top guitarists in the spotlight at Palace Theatre

The Story of Guitar Heroes is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on Thursday, June 21.

Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May and Slash are just some of the outstanding guitar heroes whose music you will the have chance to experience in one amazing show.

This live concert style ‘rockumentary’ is performed by the extraordinarily talented renowned musician Phil Walker, and his exceptional band.

With over 20 guitars used on stage, the show accurately recreates the sound and ambience of each guitar hero. This provides a rich and diverse experience by producing many different genres of music and showcasing a great deal of variety, sounds and styles.

The show uniquely takes the audience on a journey through the major cornerstones in its history – from the 1950s, when the first legends of the rock ‘n’ roll era took the daring first steps into a new area of music, through to the most creative and inspirational modern guitar heroes of today.

Whatever kind of music you listen to, from rock to pop, from folk to reggae, they all have one thing in common: the guitar. Whether it’s electric or acoustic, there’s no other instrument that can boast that it’s been the catalyst for so many new ideas, and that it’s been at the heart of so many revolutions not only in music, but also in culture and society.

The Story Of Guitar Heroes highlights many of the prolific artistes that have made this happen, also offering the very latest in video screen technology to create a larger than life event.

Including classic tunes such as Apache by the Shadows; Honky Tonk Woman by the Rolling Stones; Purple Rain by Prince and Sweet Child O Mine by Guns n Roses, plus many, many more, this is a show not to be missed for music fans of all ages.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £20 each, including £1 per ticket booking fee, available from mansfieldpalace.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01623 633133.

Photo by Anton Dluzewski