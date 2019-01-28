Top country tribute show comes to Mansfield venue

Don’t miss the Legends of American Country show at Mansfield Palace Theatre, on February 7.

The tribute show is enjoying huge success with more than 100 sold out shows at prestigious theatres all across the UK and features four singers with Joe Moore, James McGarrity, Anthony McBrien and Tracey McAuley.

They perform the hit songs of icons like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette and Don Williams in this two-hour country extravaganza that will take you toe-tapping and hand clapping all the way to Nashville and back in one night.

It also features a full live band of musicians coupled with an authentic stage set and state of the art sound and lighting equipment.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk